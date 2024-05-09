Habbibi Leeds: Restaurateur and social media superstar Abdu Rozik announces his engagement
and live on Freeview channel 276
Global singer Abdu Rozik, who opened a restaurant with Tom Zanetti earlier this year, will tie the knot on July 7 to his mystery bride.
The 20-year-old has more than eight million followers on Instagram and a large following in the UK, which led to him opening Habbibi in Victoria Gate.
His bride is a 19-year-old woman from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, although her identity has so far been kept a secret. Celebrity friends including Tyson Fury, Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney are expected to attend the wedding.
In an Instagram post announcing his engagement, Abdu said: “You know I’m 20 years old and I have dreams to fall in love, and find one girl who respects me and loves me too much.
Sign up today and get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with the YEP’s free newsletter
“It’s been my dream and suddenly I find that girl. Who is respecting me, who is giving me too much love.”
Abdu, who is close friends with Tom Zanetti, chose to open his first UK restaurant in Leeds.
Three new sites have been added to the Habbibi website, with the Manchester restaurant, located in the XYZ Building, set to open soon. New venues in Mayfair and Dubai will open before the end of the year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.