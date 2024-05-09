Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds restaurateur and social media superstar has announced his engagement.

Global singer Abdu Rozik, who opened a restaurant with Tom Zanetti earlier this year, will tie the knot on July 7 to his mystery bride.

The 20-year-old has more than eight million followers on Instagram and a large following in the UK, which led to him opening Habbibi in Victoria Gate.

Abdu Rozik pictured at his Leeds restaurant Habbibi in Victoria Gate (Photo by James Hardisty)

His bride is a 19-year-old woman from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, although her identity has so far been kept a secret. Celebrity friends including Tyson Fury, Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney are expected to attend the wedding.

In an Instagram post announcing his engagement, Abdu said: “You know I’m 20 years old and I have dreams to fall in love, and find one girl who respects me and loves me too much.

“It’s been my dream and suddenly I find that girl. Who is respecting me, who is giving me too much love.”

Abdu, who is close friends with Tom Zanetti, chose to open his first UK restaurant in Leeds.