I tried the new menu at popular Leeds pub the Lamb and Flag - and the butternut squash Wellington was amazing

Fine dining but with plenty of bang for your buck, Leeds pub the Lamb and Flag has elevated their menu to a new level.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

Nestled on the corner of Church Row, the Lamb and Flag is one of those Leeds pubs that is always heaving no matter what time of day, or year, it is. Bursting with life and with a great selection of food and drink, it is no surprise the spot springs to mind when we think of the best boozers in the city centre.

So imagine our joy at finding out that the Lamb and Flag is launching a new menu – and the YEP were invited along to give it a try before opening night. Officially launching on Wednesday 5 April, the Lamb and Flag’s new menu ditches predictable pub grub and chooses a list of show-stopping dishes.

Read our review of the new menu below, and take a look at some of the delicious dishes up for grabs later this week.

1. Menu revamp includes show-stopping dishes

After taking a seat upstairs, surrounded by an array of gorgeous wooden bookcases, we were given a selection of starters, mains and desserts to get the full scope of what the new menu entails.

2. New menu launches on 5 April

Starting off with char grilled king oyster mushrooms and a warm roasted Jerusalem artichoke salad, it was clear that the chefs here had put a lot of thought into the dishes; each portion presented beautifully with delicate garnishes dressing the plate.

3. Beautifully presented starters

Up next: a fillet of rainbow trout cooked to perfection, laid on a bed of chargrilled courgette, potatoes and celeriac salad. An indulgent squash and goat’s cheese Wellington was also on the cards, served with tenderstem broccoli, roasted tomatoes and a walnut and parsley butter.

4. Combination of vegetarian, pescetarian and meat dishes

