His permanent eatery in Trinity Kitchen, opened in 2016, serves healthy build-your-own bowls and naan rolls - with all mains under 500 calories.

The menu now includes the option of a garlic naan roll base, as well as the new tikka tacos.

Mark Wright, the founder of Rola Wala, making up a naan roll

Housed in a five-inch wholewheat roti, the new tacos come with a choice of freshly-made fillings including a new pescatarian option - the king prawn patia.

Rola Wala has also added a wide range of sides and sharing options to its menu, including masala fries, garlic naan, spicy grilled corn, paneer strips and onion bhajis.

To celebrate the launch of the new Indian sides, Rola Wala is running Free Side Fridays.

Customers who sign up via the Rola Wala website will qualify for a free side from the new menu when they purchase a main meal.

The offer will run every Friday in July.

“There’s nothing better than a brilliant onion bhaji, and we’re thrilled to be bringing this and more to Rola Wala Leeds," Mark said.

"Inspired by our travels in India including backstreets, beaches, and curry houses across the country, we’ve devised this new range for anybody that wants to enjoy some Indian favourites alongside their Rola Wala.