The final test of the LV= Insurance Series will begin on Thursday, but the Black Caps took some time off to enjoy a meal at Tharavadu.

The south Indian restaurant, known for its fish curries and dosas, is a firm favourite of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli when he visits Leeds.

And the New Zealand team had high praise for their meal, signing a plate and adding: "Thank you and beautiful food. We will be back."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The New Zealand cricket team pictured with Tharavadu co-owner Prakash Mendonca

England secured a thrilling five-wicket win against New Zealand at Trent Bridge last week to win the three-match Test series by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Set a second-innings target of 299 on the final day, England reached 299 for five to set their fifth-highest successful run chase in Test history.

The third and final match will start at Headingley's Emerald Stadium on Thursday.

The team had high praise for their meal

But cricket fans may struggle to get to the match - as the start of the test coincides with the second day of rail strikes across the UK.

Beth West, a 29-year-old support worker from Dewsbury, said she had been forced to book a hotel in order to make the trip.

She said: "I get why the strikes are on but can’t help but feel frustrated at the effect it’s having on normal people, especially when we’re in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.

“I had tickets booked for the cricket for the whole weekend in Leeds. I live 20 minutes away but because of the lack of parking/park & ride/buses not being safe for women on a night-time, I have had to spend over £400 on a hotel for the weekend.

“If trains were running, the cost would be less than a tenner, and it would consist of two trains which would take about 40 minutes.