Andy Reagan, who works in the Asda store in Killingbeck, sprung to action when a customer collapsed in the foyer.

The man told Andy that he wanted to go home to bed, but trained first-aider Andy insisted on calling an ambulance – and doctors who treated the customer said his quick-thinking was crucial.

The customer, who's since visited the store to thank Andy in person, wrote a letter to tell him how grateful he was.

Now praise has poured in from Yorkshire Evening Post readers – some of them already familiar with Andy.

Angie Healey Alevi said: “Andy is a great guy, helped me when I had my hand bag stolen in Asda.”

Derenea Blan said: “Well done Andy, such a lovely guy.”

"Fantastic, well done,” Janette Dingley said.

While Jennifer Jeeves added: “Well done that man.”

Andy, 39, has worked at the store for eight years.

He said: “I came back off my break and saw that a gentleman had collapsed.

"He just wanted to go home to bed, but I took one look at him and said 'you're going nowhere'. I phoned 999 and spoke to one of the controllers.

"I just talked to him throughout and kept both him and his son calm until the ambulance arrived.

"I was in the right place at the right time, but at the end of the day I was just doing my job.