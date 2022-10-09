News you can trust since 1890
11 Leeds GP practices with the highest number of registered patients

Getting an appointment at your local GP is not always an easy task, with many faced with a busy or engaged phone line, or no availability on short notice.

By Alex Grant
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 4:45 am

On average, there are 1,719 patients for every full-time-equivalent GP in England.

But patient-to-GP ratios vary hugely across the country, from just 89 patients per full-time GP at a surgery based in a residential home in Balham, London, to 40,875 at a practice in Stratford, London.

Regionally, the North West has the fewest patients per GP, at 1,557, while London has the most, at 1,956.

Here are the 11 busiest GP practices in Leeds.

1. Busiest Leeds GPs

Photo: Adobe Stock

2. 1. Leeds Student Medical Practice

Number of registered patients: 39,246 Patients per GP: 1,775

Photo: Google

3. 2. Ireland Wood Surgery

Number of registered patients: 26,826 Patients per GP: 1,159

Photo: Google

4. 3. North Leeds Medical Practice

Number of registered patients: 21,334 Patients per GP: 2,145

Photo: Google

