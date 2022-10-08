The man was in the foyer of the Asda Killingbeck store with his son when he collapsed.

He told security guard Andy Reagan that he wanted to go home to bed, but trained first-aider Andy insisted on calling an ambulance – and doctors who treated the customer said his quick-thinking was crucial.

The man, who's since visited the store to thank Andy in person, wrote a letter to tell him how grateful he was.

He wrote: "The hospital told me that my blood sugar was so low that if I had been left only a little longer I would have died, so your actions and quick response literally saved my life."I know this card isn't much, but I hope it demonstrates that what you did means a lot to me.

"In my experience people are generally good, but only a few will go that extra mile and you did that for me. I'll never forget that."

Andy, 39, has worked at the store for eight years.

He said: “I came back off my break and saw that a gentleman had collapsed.

"He just wanted to go home to bed, but I took one look at him and said 'you're going nowhere'. I phoned 999 and spoke to one of the controllers.

"I just talked to him throughout and kept both him and his son calm until the ambulance arrived.

"I was in the right place at the right time, but at the end of the day I was just doing my job.

"Thankfully the gentleman was okay and allowed out of hospital after a few days. He's been in to shake my hand and thank me."

Store manager Chris Coventry said everyone at Asda Killingbeck is proud of Andy's actions.

Chris said: "It's amazing what Andy did, stunning.

"It exemplifies the way the colleagues that we have here are always going above and beyond and helping customers and the public when they are in need.

"Andy is a great colleague, and always thinking about other people.