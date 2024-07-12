Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds can expect a “long-term” reminder of Rob Burrow’s legacy, the city’s council leader has said.

The Leeds Rhinos legend, who died last month after a four-and-a-half year battle with MND (motor neurone disease), was celebrated today (July 12) at a special commemoration event in Civic Hall.

It saw the likes of Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, reflect on the immense legacy that the rugby league hero leaves behind.

The event also saw Leeds City Council leader Coun James Lewis share plans for a “fitting, long-term commemoration” dedicated to Rob in Leeds.

He told an audience: “As a city, we will work in the months ahead to find a fitting long-term commemoration.

“We already have the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, which many people here have been involved in. We will look at how we can find a fitting long-term legacy.”

Speaking later to the YEP, Coun Lewis explained that ideas for a permanent memorial would be discussed with the people closest to Rob.

He said: “We will need to work with his family and the Leeds Rhinos to see what they would want in terms of a tribute to Rob in Leeds.”

Coun Lewis added: “So many people in Leeds have been fundraising for the Rob Burrow Centre for MND. We’re so proud to have it.

“Rob opened up his life to share what a terrible and cruel disease MND is. The fact that everybody is working together to find a cure is amazing - and to have this centre at the heart of Leeds that is something that we’re really proud of as a city.”

Other speakers at the special event today included Jamie Jones-Buchanan, a board member at Leeds Rhinos and Rob’s former teammate; Tom Riordan, the chief executive of Leeds City Council; and Ed Anderson CBE, HM Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Abigail Marshall Katung, told the YEP: “Rob was a very brave man.

“He understood that he was not going to live for very long, but wanted to make an impact - and he definitely did that.

“I was not aware of MND before Rob started to raise awareness of the disease. His family must be so proud of everything he has done.”

When asked about a permanent reminder of Rob’s legacy, Coun Marshall Katung said: “It is too early to say exactly what it would be, but our focus at this moment in time is the Rob Burrow Centre for MND at Seacroft Hospital.”