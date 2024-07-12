Live as Leeds celebrates inspirational life of rugby league legend Rob Burrow at special live-streamed event
The event, at Civic Hall, will bring together friends and family to honour the sporting hero's extraordinary achievements.
Rob, a passionate advocate for charities since his diagnosis with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019, died last month after a courageous four-and-a-half-year battle with the condition.
The tribute will feature moving speeches and videos celebrating his exceptional sports career and inspirational fundraising efforts. It will be live-streamed by the Leeds Rhinos.
Notable speakers will include the Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Abigail Marshall Katung, Rhinos board member and Rob's former teammate Jamie Jones-Buchanan, MND Association chief executive Tanya Curry, and leader of Leeds City Council Coun James Lewis.
Leeds will today celebrate the inspirational life of Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow CBE at a special event at Civic Hall.
Speakers will include:
- Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons and president of the Rugby Football League
- Coun Abigail Marshall Katung, the Lord Mayor of Leeds
- Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Rhinos board member and Rob’s former team-mate
- Tanya Curry, MND Association chief executive
- Coun James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council
- Tom Riordan, chief executive of Leeds City Council
- Ed Anderson CBE, HM Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire
- Paul Watkins, director of fundraising at Leeds Hospitals Charity
Members of Rob’s family will also be attending the event.
It will be livestreamed by the Leeds Rhinos here, and you can also follow along for live updates on this blog.
Rob Burrow's death
The Leeds Rhinos legend died at Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield on June 2 at the age of 41. He was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in December 2019.
Kevin Sinfield tribute
Following his death, former Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield paid tribute to Burrow saying said the world had “lost a great man”, adding that his former teammate had been a “beacon of hope and inspiration” since his diagnosis.
As friends and former Leeds teammates, Sinfield and Burrow raised millions together for charity to raise awareness and fund research into MND.
People arrive at Civic Hall for celebration of Rob's life
People have started to arrive for the event, which is expected to begin shortly.
Fittingly, the event is being held in the Civic Hall's banqueting suite, which was also the location for the 2023 ceremony where Rob was awarded the freedom of Leeds.
Coun Abigail Marshall Katung says she is 'honoured and proud' to reflect on Rob's life
The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Abigail Marshall Katung, tells an audience she is “honoured and proud” to have the opportunity to reflect on Rob’s life.
She explains how Rob brought “a new level of awareness to his devastating disease”.
Coun Marshall Katung also tells the audience that she recently paid a visit to the new Rob Burrow Centre for MND that is being built in Seacroft.
“As we remember Rob today, we also celebrate the impact he had on our lives,” she adds.
“Rob taught us to cherish every moment and to face our challenges head on.”
Leader of Leeds City Council promises a 'fitting commemoration' for Rob
Coun James Lewis, the leader of Leeds City Council, is the next to speak.
He says: “We will work in the months ahead to find a fitting commemoration for Rob.
“We will also look at how we can honour his long-term legacy.
“I know for many people that his legacy will be in finding a cure for MND. I am so proud that work is being done in Leeds at Seacroft Hospital.”
Tom Riordan, Chief Executive of Leeds City Council, pays tribute
Tom Riordan, the Chief Executive of Leeds City Council, describes how Rob’s death has “not been easy” for the rugby league community and fans of the Leeds Rhinos, many of whom have backed the charities that Rob campaigned for so tirelessly.
He continued: “Rugby league is a proper community sport. You just know that when you’re with people from that community, they are real people. They are rooted in communities. The Rhinos players would always be the ones chatting to the school kids at community events and getting involved.”
He added: “We are going to make sure that Seacroft becomes a centre of excellence for families of people with MND. We are going to fly the flag for finding a cure and make sure we’re at the heart of that as a city.”
Mr Riordan was among the first to leave flowers among the tributes at Headingley Stadium.
Sir Lindsay Hoyle reflects on the impact Rob has had on the MND community
Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, says: “Rob’s impact on the game was matched by his impact on the MND community. He raised millions with the loving support of his family and friends.
“He took our understanding and awareness of MND to a whole new level. The research that would never have happened is now happening. It is a legacy he can be so proud of.”
Recalling meeting Rob in Parliament, Sir Lindsay added: “I was overwhelmed by his positivity, despite the effect MND was having on him.”
“He was inspirational fighter against a cruel disease, a loving family man, Rob will never be forgotten,” added Sir Lindsay.
MND charity boss explains how Rob became a 'figurehead'
Tanya Curry, Chief Executive of the MND Association, reflects on how Rob became the “figurehead” of the MND community.
She said: “A community completely resonated with him. People who had never met him took him to their heart and really loved him.”
She explains that there are more than 5,000 people currently living with MND in the UK.
Ms Curry added: “We will strive to reflect Rob’s determination in everything we do. We feel truly humbled and proud to have had the pleasure to have worked with him.
“People diagnosed with MND today, tomorrow and in the future will be met with love, understanding and more possibilities - and that’s all down to this great man.”
Leeds Hospitals Charity boss describes work starting at new MND centre
Paul Watkins, the Director of Fundraising at Leeds Hospitals Charity, describes how work starting at the new Rob Burrow Centre for MND was a “bittersweet day”, as it was felt that “Rob should have been there”.
“This time next year will see the opening of the centre’s doors,” he said.
“It will create a lasting legacy for Rob. It will be a source of comfort and a sign of the indelible mark Rob has left on the world.”
Jamie Jones-Buchanan remembers Rob
Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Rob’s former teammate and Director of Culture, Diversity and Inclusivity at the Leeds Rhinos, is next to speak.
He said: “Rob proved all the naysayers wrong. he wasn’t just world-class, he was a master at his craft.”
Mr Jones-Buchanan listed all the things he has learnt from Rob, which included friendship.
He continued: “I don’t think in my life-time there will ever be a more powerful image of friendship than Rob and Kevin crossing the finish line together at the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon.”
Mr Jones-Buchanan added: “I encourage you to remember the life Rob lived and learn from the lessons he gave.”
Lord Mayor describes the huge legacy that Rob leaves
The ceremony has now finished, as prominent civic dignitaries, members of the MND community and Leeds Rhinos members continue to share stories of Rob.
Today’s event was introduced with a speech from Coun Abigail Marshall Katung, the Lord Mayor of Leeds. She told the YEP: “Rob was a very brave man.
“He understood that he was not going to live for very long, but wanted to make an impact - and he definitely did that.
“I was not aware of MND before Rob started to raise awareness of the disease. His family must be so proud of everything he has done.”
When asked about a permanent reminder of Rob’s legacy, Coun Marshall Katung added: “It is too early to say exactly what it would be, but our focus at this moment in time is the Rob Burrow Centre for MND at Seacroft Hospital.”
Council leader speaks further about possible permanent memorial to Rob
Coun James Lewis, the Leader of Leeds City Council, has spoken further about a permanent memorial to Rob.
He told the YEP: “We saw tributes around the city after the sad news that Rob had died. Over the weeks and months ahead, we want to work with Rob’s family and the Rhinos to discuss what a fitting memorial would be.
“The Rob Burrow Centre for MND at Seacroft is a long-term goal and something that everyone is working towards.”
When asked what this permanent memorial might look like, Coun Lewis said: “We need to work with his family and the Leeds Rhinos to see what they would want in terms of a tribute to Rob in Leeds.
“So many people in Leeds have been fundraising for the Rob Burrow Centre for MND. We’re so proud to have it in Leeds.
“Rob opened up his life to share what a terrible and cruel disease MND is. The fact that everybody is working together to find a cure is amazing - and to have that centre at the heart of Leeds that is something that we’re really proud of as a city.”
