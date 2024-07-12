Tom Riordan, the Chief Executive of Leeds City Council, describes how Rob’s death has “not been easy” for the rugby league community and fans of the Leeds Rhinos, many of whom have backed the charities that Rob campaigned for so tirelessly.

National World

He continued: “Rugby league is a proper community sport. You just know that when you’re with people from that community, they are real people. They are rooted in communities. The Rhinos players would always be the ones chatting to the school kids at community events and getting involved.”

He added: “We are going to make sure that Seacroft becomes a centre of excellence for families of people with MND. We are going to fly the flag for finding a cure and make sure we’re at the heart of that as a city.”

Mr Riordan was among the first to leave flowers among the tributes at Headingley Stadium.