Abigail Marshall-Katung has been chosen as the 130th Lord Mayor of Leeds – and she will be the first person of African descent to hold the prestigious title.

The 48-year-old said she was “deeply honoured and humbled” to accept the top job, which comes after five years of service at Leeds City Council.

She will make history when she dons the ceremonial chain in May, after being unanimously chosen by colleagues for the role.

Coun Marshall-Katung was born in Nigeria and moved to Leeds to study politics in 2000.

Coun Abigail Marshall-Katung will become Leeds' first Lord Mayor of African descent when she steps into the role in May.

It was then that she discovered her love of the city, which inspired a move into local government.

She vowed to “continue the fight for equality and social justice” as Lord Mayor, which she started when she was elected to represent the Little London and Woodhouse ward in 2019.

"I’m still in awe,” she told the Yorkshire Evening Post. “I was really thrilled that it was a unanimous decision.”

The mum-of-two joked that her 19-year-old twin sons have already started calling her “Lord Mother”.

Her husband Sunday Marshall-Katung is also a politician, serving as a senator in Nigeria.

Coun Marshall-Katung will take over from Coun Al Garthwaite, the Labour councillor for Headingley and Hyde Park ward, who was elected the Lord Mayor of Leeds last year.

She follows in the footsteps of Coun Eileen Taylor, who became the first black woman to hold the Lord Mayor title in 2019.

Coun Marshall-Katung spoke about the significance of being the city’s first Lord Mayor of African descent.