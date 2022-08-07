The Covid-19 pandemic prevented the annual celebrations taking place in 2020 and 2021 but with restrictions now lifted, Leeds city centre can be taken over once again.
But at 2pm today (Sunday, August 7), the Robert Payne Parade got under way in Millennium Square until it reached Lower Briggate, the venue for acts such as Tulisa and RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Lawrence Chaney.
The Yorkshire Evening Post is at the event bringing you all the latest, so scroll down for live updates throughout the day.
Live updates from Leeds Pride 2022
Last updated: Sunday, 07 August, 2022, 16:07
Headrow open again
Connecting Leeds said The Headrow is now once again open to traffic following the parade.
Roads have now reopened
Famous faces
Leeds United player and a legend among famous faces spotted during Leeds Pride parade
Leeds United defender Luke Ayling and former striker Jermaine Beckford were among the famous faces spotted during the 2022 Leeds Pride parade.
‘Representing!'
Footage shows parade on Lower Briggate
Leeds Pride parade at Lower Briggate - video Dailymotion
The Leeds Pride 2022 parade at Lower Briggate in the city centre on August 7, 2022.
Parade arrives at Lower Briggate
‘It’s a celebration of being yourself'
Parade-goers have been speaking to our reporter, Tom Coates, who is live at Leeds Pride on Lower Briggate.
Ellis Dytrych said: “It’s nice weather and everyone’s having a really nice time. It’s a celebration of being yourself.”
And Tessa Rothnie added: “I’ve got a lot of friends who like Pride, it’s for individualism and for people to do whatever they want.”