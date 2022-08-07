Leeds Pride 2022: Thousands turn out to celebrate in sunshine in Leeds city centre

Thousands of people have gathered in Leeds city centre as Leeds Pride returns for 2022.

By Tom Coates
Sunday, 7th August 2022, 5:28 pm

The Covid-19 pandemic prevented the annual celebrations taking place in 2020 and 2021 but with restrictions now lifted, Leeds city centre can be taken over once again.

But at 2pm today (Sunday, August 7), the Robert Payne Parade got under way in Millennium Square until it reached Lower Briggate, the venue for acts such as Tulisa and RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Lawrence Chaney.

Crowds started gathering early for the 2022 celebrations. Image: Steve Riding

The Yorkshire Evening Post is at the event bringing you all the latest, so scroll down for live updates throughout the day.

Live updates from Leeds Pride 2022

Last updated: Sunday, 07 August, 2022, 16:07

Sunday, 07 August, 2022, 16:07

Headrow open again

Connecting Leeds said The Headrow is now once again open to traffic following the parade.

Sunday, 07 August, 2022, 16:06

Roads have now reopened

Sunday, 07 August, 2022, 16:05

Famous faces

Leeds United player and a legend among famous faces spotted during Leeds Pride parade

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling and former striker Jermaine Beckford were among the famous faces spotted during the 2022 Leeds Pride parade.

Sunday, 07 August, 2022, 15:44

Leeds United player and legend spotted at parade

Leeds United star Luke Ayling and legend Jermaine Beckford have been spotted on the parade.

Sunday, 07 August, 2022, 15:02

‘Representing!'

Sunday, 07 August, 2022, 14:59

Footage shows parade on Lower Briggate

Leeds Pride parade at Lower Briggate - video Dailymotion

The Leeds Pride 2022 parade at Lower Briggate in the city centre on August 7, 2022.

Sunday, 07 August, 2022, 14:58

Parade arrives at Lower Briggate

Sunday, 07 August, 2022, 14:50

‘It’s a celebration of being yourself'

Parade-goers have been speaking to our reporter, Tom Coates, who is live at Leeds Pride on Lower Briggate.

Ellis Dytrych said: “It’s nice weather and everyone’s having a really nice time. It’s a celebration of being yourself.”

And Tessa Rothnie added: “I’ve got a lot of friends who like Pride, it’s for individualism and for people to do whatever they want.”

Sunday, 07 August, 2022, 14:46

First look at ‘main stage’ on Lower Briggate

Sunday, 07 August, 2022, 14:45

Pride stage

The stage at Leeds Pride 2022
