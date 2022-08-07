The city centre-wide event, which had been postponed for two years due to Covid-19, got under way at about 2pm today (Sunday, August 7).

Huge crowds gathered in Millennium Square and the surrounding streets for the start of the parade.

And as it made its way towards Lower Briggate and the main stage, the footballers were among those pictured taking snaps with fans and soaking up the celebrations.

Also pictured was former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan.

The club and its following has shown its own support for Leeds Pride and pride celebrations, as part of the Marching Out Together campaign.

Parade-goers spoke to the YEP this afternoon on Lower Briggate as the festival was in full swing.

The Leeds Pride 2022 parade on Lower Briggate and, inset, a tweet from Leeds United.

Ellis Dytrych said: “It’s nice weather and everyone’s having a really nice time. It’s a celebration of being yourself.”