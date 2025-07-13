The event also included the Pretty Muddy Kids Race for Life, where children had the chance to navigate the muddy track.

A cleaner, mud-free 10K event took place on Sunday, raising even more funds as teams and individuals showcased their skills at the historic grounds.

Below are 25 delightfully messy pictures from the 2025 Pretty Muddy Race for Life at Temple Newsam, Leeds.

Matilda Exley gets a soaking during the Pretty Muddy Kids Race For Life.

Julie Watson, of Bingley, is rather muddy in the Pretty Muddy Race For Life.

Runners set off in the Pretty Muddy Race For Life.

Jane's Joggers all covered in mud.

There was no escaping the mud.