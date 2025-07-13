On Saturday (July 12), Cancer Research UK's Pretty Muddy race featured brave participants tackling a 5-kilometre muddy obstacle course to raise vital funds for the charity.
The event also included the Pretty Muddy Kids Race for Life, where children had the chance to navigate the muddy track.
A cleaner, mud-free 10K event took place on Sunday, raising even more funds as teams and individuals showcased their skills at the historic grounds.
Below are 25 delightfully messy pictures from the 2025 Pretty Muddy Race for Life at Temple Newsam, Leeds.
