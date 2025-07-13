14 sun-drenched pictures as hundreds endured the heat at the 2025 Race for Life at Temple Newsam in Leeds

Hundreds of runners braved the Sunday heat at this year's Race For Life event held at Temple Newsam.

Following Saturday's Pretty Muddy race, the significantly drier Sunday event (July 13) featured individuals and teams competing in 10K, 5K, and 3K races.

Hosted by Cancer Research UK, the event aims to raise vital funds and encourages participation from people of all abilities.

The Yorkshire Evening Post was present at Temple Newsam to capture 14 fun-filled photos from the 2025 Race for Life.

The runners in the 5K and 3K races.

Race For Life at Temple Newsam, Leeds

The runners in the 5K and 3K races. | National World Photo: Steve Riding

The runners and walkers in the 5K and 3K races.

Race For Life at Temple Newsam, Leeds

The runners and walkers in the 5K and 3K races. | National World Photo: Steve Riding

Ava Jenkins, Maisy Gregory and Morgan High with their 10K medals.

Race For Life at Temple Newsam, Leeds

Ava Jenkins, Maisy Gregory and Morgan High with their 10K medals. | National World Photo: Steve Riding

The runners in the 5K and 3K warm up.

Race For Life at Temple Newsam, Leeds

The runners in the 5K and 3K warm up. | National World Photo: Steve Riding

Steph Shields of Colton was the first female to finish in the 10K.

Race For Life at Temple Newsam, Leeds

Steph Shields of Colton was the first female to finish in the 10K. | National world Photo: Steve Riding

The runners in the 10K race.

Race For Life at Temple Newsam, Leeds

The runners in the 10K race. | National World Photo: Steve Riding

