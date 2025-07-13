Following Saturday's Pretty Muddy race, the significantly drier Sunday event (July 13) featured individuals and teams competing in 10K, 5K, and 3K races.
The Yorkshire Evening Post was present at Temple Newsam to capture 14 fun-filled photos from the 2025 Race for Life.
1. Race For Life at Temple Newsam, Leeds
The runners in the 5K and 3K races. | National World Photo: Steve Riding
2. Race For Life at Temple Newsam, Leeds
The runners and walkers in the 5K and 3K races. | National World Photo: Steve Riding
3. Race For Life at Temple Newsam, Leeds
Ava Jenkins, Maisy Gregory and Morgan High with their 10K medals. | National World Photo: Steve Riding
4. Race For Life at Temple Newsam, Leeds
The runners in the 5K and 3K warm up. | National World Photo: Steve Riding
5. Race For Life at Temple Newsam, Leeds
Steph Shields of Colton was the first female to finish in the 10K. | National world Photo: Steve Riding
6. Race For Life at Temple Newsam, Leeds
The runners in the 10K race. | National World Photo: Steve Riding
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.