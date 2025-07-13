Following Saturday's Pretty Muddy race, the significantly drier Sunday event (July 13) featured individuals and teams competing in 10K, 5K, and 3K races.

Hosted by Cancer Research UK, the event aims to raise vital funds and encourages participation from people of all abilities.

The Yorkshire Evening Post was present at Temple Newsam to capture 14 fun-filled photos from the 2025 Race for Life.

Race For Life at Temple Newsam, Leeds The runners in the 5K and 3K races.

Race For Life at Temple Newsam, Leeds The runners and walkers in the 5K and 3K races.

Race For Life at Temple Newsam, Leeds Ava Jenkins, Maisy Gregory and Morgan High with their 10K medals.

Race For Life at Temple Newsam, Leeds The runners in the 5K and 3K warm up.

Race For Life at Temple Newsam, Leeds Steph Shields of Colton was the first female to finish in the 10K.