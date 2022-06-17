Big Fellas on Beastfair, Pontefract, announced plans to rip up and sell their "legendary" dancefloor for £10 each to raise money for the Prince of Wales Hospice in the town.

There is a "limitied amount of flooring available" according to the club's social media page.

However, this has not stopped the post being shared hundreds of times with regulars vying to get their hands on a piece of the floor.

A post from Big Fellas read: "Many of you had your first kiss, met your partner and some were probably even conceived on the Big Fellas dance floor.

"We can't believe the excitement our old dance floor has created!

"We're pleased to announce we'll be selling square pieces of our legendary floor for £10 each (details to follow about how you can get yours and where from).

"We're proud to announce that monies raised will be donated to the Prince of Wales Hospice* in Pontefract though our waste management partners WentValley Skips Limited.

"We have limited amount of flooring available so please act quickly and donate to this great cause!"

Big Fellas is described as "the best nightclub in the area" on its social media page - playing Dance, RnB, Hip-Hop, Bassline, Old School, Indie and Party music.

Sharing a picture of the original dancefloor on Friday morning, the club said: "Here’s the old dance floor before we ripped it out… who wants a piece of sticky history?"

Many people took to social media to tag friends and family to ask for a piece of the floor.

Gav Moores said: "Hope I get the square with one of my old shoe soles still on it."