Organisers of the race have announced that it will return to the city in 2024 after its great success. This year, the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon saw over 12,000 participants take on a brand new route through Leeds.

Present today at the race was rugby coach and long-time friend of Burrow Kevin Sinfield, who took to the stage for a rousing speech. Speaking to fellow runners, Kevin said: “From doing all the work, the effort, the training, to rock up today in great shape and bring the sunshine with you, I can only thank you. To all the sponsors and Run for All, Leeds Rhinos, Leeds City Council, who have been right behind this from the very start, we have created something incredible in Rob’s name – and I can only thank you for that.”

Find out more about the 2024 race and how to take part below.

Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield during the 2023 Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon starting and finishing at Headingley Stadium, Leeds.

When is it?

Set to take place on Sunday May 12, next year’s Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, in partnership with Clarion, will once again honour Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow MBE. The event is expected to see thousands of participants run in Rob’s name.

Former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2019. Since then, Rob and his family have campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness and funds to support other families living with MND.

Where is it?

The brand new route through Leeds that starts and finishes at Headingley Stadium. Taking in some of Leeds’ most scenic countryside and outer suburbs, the marathon acted as a fitting tribute to the city that launched Rob’s career.

How old do you have to be to take part?

Entrants must be 18 years or over on event day.

What charity is it for?

