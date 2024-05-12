Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds residents have been sharing memories of the teachers that changed their lives.

Teachers play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our society. Their dedication, passion, and commitment to educating and inspiring students make them the unsung heroes of our communities.

They invest countless hours, both inside and outside the classroom, to ensure that their students receive the best education possible. National Teacher Day serves as a reminder to acknowledge and appreciate their dedication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We asked our readers to give a shoutout to the Leeds teachers that made the biggest impact to their lives. Picture: Adobe Stock

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We asked our readers to help mark the significance of National Teacher Day and the profound impact teachers have on our lives by giving a shoutout to the Leeds teachers that made the biggest impact to their lives. Here’s what they said:

Simon Leach said: “Colin Trenholme - Armley Middle School. Legend of a teacher. Gave me direction & confidence to succeed and pushed me when I was slack.”

Charlotte Ellis said: “Mrs Maguire Corpus Christi RIP. Will never forget her and the support she gave to me during a difficult time.”

Rosalind Miller said: “Mrs Coll at Woodkirk 1992 . She was an amazing form tutor who supported me and kept me going when my mother died.”

Lauren Higgins said: “Miss town end at Blackgates currently. Is a massive support and understands my son she’s going to be missed when my son goes to specialist.”

Nuala Liz Donegan Jackson said: “Sister Monica St Joseph’s primary school Hunslet. I hated school until I went in her class she was the sweetest kindest lady I’ve ever met. We stayed friends up until her death in August last year. I adored this lady.”

Liana Bull said: “The late Margaret Harrison who taught me at Yeadon Westfield Junior School, I never got the chance to tell her that she inspired me so much to work with children.”

Becky Andrew said: “Debra Awty - King’s High School in the mid-90s. Instilled a life long love of English literature.”

Lynn Dolgin said: “Mr Wood- Allerton Grange High in 1970's. Truly inspiration teacher.”

Jan Walsh said: “John Flanagan at St John Boscos the best teacher ever he was amazing.”

Chris P Bacon said: “Judi Hall... most inspiring headteacher, warmest heart and made the biggest impact on my life...always thankful.”

Any day is a good day to thank a teacher, but on National Teacher Day, you can make it extra special.