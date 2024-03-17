Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Angela Beard, 52, started teaching at Colton Primary School in 1992 but after 32 years has decided to leave in order to take care of her elderly parents.

Joining the school as a newly qualified nursery nurse, Angela was instrumental in setting up the school's nursery before moving on to become the school's first Pastoral and Safeguarding Lead eight years later in 2000.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Angela said: "My job has been about breaking down any barriers to learning whether that be social, emotional, behavioural and working with children and their families to get them the support they need.

Angela Beard is retiring after 32 years working at Colton Primary School. Picture: Mark Bickerdike Photography

"I'm so so blessed. I've had an amazing career but it's now time to look after myself and look after my parents."

Known for her bright and colourful clothing, Angela said that she has always lived by the motto: "If you can't see the sunshine, then be the sunshine."

Angela has even on occasion found herself teaching multiple generations of the same family and said hopes to have left a legacy of making a difference.

She said: "It's a privilege and honour, when you've taught children in nursery and now they're bringing their children back to the same school.

"I hope that making a difference in children's lives will be my legacy. Whether their pet has died or they've lost a family member, it's about working with children, believing in them and being that person they can come to and confide in."

Despite making the difficult decision to step away, Angela has promised to return to the school in future, in a voluntary role.

The school celebrated her final day on Thursday by having all the children come dressed in bright clothing.

Picture: Mark Bickerdike Photography

Caroline Johnson, Headteacher at Colton Primary School, has paid tribute to Angela for helping to make the school a "very special place to learn."

She said: "Angela has dedicated over 30 years of her life to the children and families of Colton Primary School. Come rain or shine, Angela has stood on the playground in bright, sunny clothes to welcome the children each morning.