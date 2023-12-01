The regeneration of the area around Leeds Kirkgate Market has taken a step forward after plans for a new hotel and gym were given the green light.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds City Council submitted a planning application in the summer for the scheme on the George Street side of the Grade I listed market building.

And yesterday (November 30) the application won unanimous support at a meeting of the council’s city plans panel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision means that construction work should start next year, with the council having already agreed a pre-let lease with hotel operator Premier Inn.

An image, facing east, showing the stylish look planned for the George Street hotel.

The development will include a council-run public gym, delivering improved access to top-class health and fitness facilities for people living and working in the city centre.

The transformation of the George Street site will, it is hoped, provide another notable success story for an area that has undergone significant and positive changes in recent years and is today home to landmarks such as the Victoria Gate retail destination, the refurbished Leeds Playhouse and Leeds City College’s Quarry Hill campus.

The scheme has also been designed to drive additional footfall to the market, where business has already been boosted by a multi-million pound investment programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council's deputy leader and executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “The plans panel’s support for the George Street scheme represents another important milestone in the regeneration of the area around Leeds Kirkgate Market and beyond.

An image, facing west, showing the stylish look planned for the George Street hotel.

“Leeds city centre is already a vibrant, attractive place to visit, but we want to make it even better – and the new hotel will help us achieve that aim, providing a stylish linking point between Vicar Lane, the Eastgate roundabout and Quarry Hill.

“The scheme also underlines our commitment to ensuring the market retains its position as one of the jewels in the city’s retail crown.”

Paul Smith, acquisitions manager for Premier Inn owner Whitbread, said: “We are extremely proud to have been named as the operator of the George Street hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The location ticks so many boxes for Premier Inn customers and I know our guests will give a lot back to the area once we are open.

“Following yesterday’s meeting, we will continue to work closely with the council’s team to construct the new hotel and deliver another superb location for our guests in the city centre.”

The site earmarked for the six-storey development is owned by the council and is currently occupied by a number of vacant low-rise shop units.

The hotel will fill the top five floors of the new building, with 143 rooms as well as a bar and restaurant for guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ground floor, meanwhile, will feature a range of commercial units and the council-run gym.