Enjoy these photo memories from Kirkgate Market in the 1990s. PIC: Keith Lawson
16 photos of Leeds Kirkgate Market stalls and traders from the 1990s

These photos celebrate life at Kirkgate Market during a decade of change and challenges.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 7:48 am

They rewind to the 1990s and feature the stalls and traders that a generation of bargain hunters are sure to remember. It was a decade which saw the opening of the fish market as well as a series of market related news stories dominating the local and national headlines. These included a BSE scare as well as a ban on the sale of beef on the bone and a row over an inch of land. READ MORE: Walk around Kirkgate Market during the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Kirkgate Market in 1990s

Butchers Row in August 1999.

Photo: Richard Hainsworth

2. Kirkgate Market in the 1990s

You didn't need to ask the price at Woody's -everything was £1.

Photo: Peter Thacker

3. Kirkgate Market in the 1990s

Inside Kirkgate Market herbalists J.W.Clapham. Pictured is Lily Clark (centre) with two of her staff Sylvia Watson (left) and Judith Wade.

4. Kirkgate Market memories

Do you remember Present Times?

Photo: Peter Thacker

