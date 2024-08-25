The six-piece band, which has been making waves with their debut album released earlier this year, sounded amazing as they played an electrifying set.
Festivalgoers braved the wet and windy weather for the performance, that saw the band celebrate pianist Aurora Nishevci’s 28th birthday on stage - as the crowd joined in with a heartfelt singalong in her honour.
The Last Dinner Party, which was formed in Brixton, has rapidly ascended to headlining major festivals in an impressive space of time. Fronted by charismatic singer Abigaille, with guitarists Emily and Lizzie, keyboardist Aurora, and bassist Georgia, they draw on a wide array of influences.
Here are seven of the best pictures from their set earlier today -
1. The Last Dinner Party
| Mark Bickerdike
2. The Last Dinner Party
| Mark Bickerdike
3. The Last Dinner Party
| Mark Bickerdike
4. The Last Dinner Party
| Mark Bickerdike
5. The Last Dinner Party
| Mark Bickerdike
6. The Last Dinner Party
| Mark Bickerdike
