Leeds Festival 2024: Festivalgoers told to expect breezy last day and rain following Storm Lilian heavy winds
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It's set to be a breezy day in the city with some showers today (August 25), as thousands flock to headline sets from the likes of Lana Del Rey and Fred Again.
But thankfully, Bank Holiday Monday is set to be mostly dry with some sunshine and warmth.
There will be bright start today, but it will become cloudier in the afternoon with outbreaks of rain, the Met Office said. The maximum temperature will be 17C.
By the evening, the rain is expected to ease, but the skies will stay overcast. And as the music winds down tonight, the weather will follow suit - still breezy, with only the odd light shower.
For those headed to Leeds West Indian Carnival tomorrow, the sun could make a comeback with a maximum temperature of 20C.
Here's the full hour-by-hour forecast for today and tomorrow -
Leeds weather forecast
Sunday
- 10am - 15C, Sunny intervals
- 11am - 15C, Overcast
- 12pm - 16C, Light rain
- 1pm - 15C, Light rain
- 2pm - 15C, Light rain shower
- 3pm - 15C, Light rain
- 4pm - 16C, Light rain shower
- 5pm - 16C, Sunny intervals
- 6pm - 17C, Sunny intervals
- 7pm - 17C, Sunny intervals
- 8pm - 16C, Partly cloudy
- 9pm - 15C, Partly cloudy
- 10pm - 15C, Partly cloudy
- 11pm - 15C, Partly cloudy
Monday
- 12am - 14C, Partly cloudy
- 1am - 14C, Partly cloudy
- 2am - 14C, Partly cloudy
- 3am - 14C, Partly cloudy
- 4am - 14C, Partly cloudy
- 5am - 13C, Partly cloudy
- 6am - 13C, Sunny intervals
- 7am - 13C, Sunny intervals
- 8am - 14C, Sunny intervals
- 9am - 15C, Cloudy
- 10am - 16C, Cloudy
- 11am - 16C, Cloudy
- 12pm - 17C, Sunny intervals
- 1pm - 18C, Sunny intervals
- 2pm - 19C, Cloudy
- 3pm - 19C, Sunny intervals
- 4pm - 19C, Sunny intervals
- 5pm - 19C, Sunny intervals
- 6pm - 19C, Sunny intervals
- 7pm - 18C, Sunny intervals
- 8pm - 17C, Partly cloudy
- 9pm - 17C, Partly cloudy
- 10pm - 16C, Partly cloudy
- 11pm - 16C, Partly cloudy
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.