Festivalgoers in Leeds have been told to hold onto their hats and expect light rain on the last day of the annual Bramham Park bash.

It's set to be a breezy day in the city with some showers today (August 25), as thousands flock to headline sets from the likes of Lana Del Rey and Fred Again.

There could be some light showers at Leeds Festival today (August 25). | Tom Maddick SWNS.com

But thankfully, Bank Holiday Monday is set to be mostly dry with some sunshine and warmth.

There will be bright start today, but it will become cloudier in the afternoon with outbreaks of rain, the Met Office said. The maximum temperature will be 17C.

By the evening, the rain is expected to ease, but the skies will stay overcast. And as the music winds down tonight, the weather will follow suit - still breezy, with only the odd light shower.

For those headed to Leeds West Indian Carnival tomorrow, the sun could make a comeback with a maximum temperature of 20C.

Here's the full hour-by-hour forecast for today and tomorrow -

Leeds weather forecast

Sunday

10am - 15C, Sunny intervals

11am - 15C, Overcast

12pm - 16C, Light rain

1pm - 15C, Light rain

2pm - 15C, Light rain shower

3pm - 15C, Light rain

4pm - 16C, Light rain shower

5pm - 16C, Sunny intervals

6pm - 17C, Sunny intervals

7pm - 17C, Sunny intervals

8pm - 16C, Partly cloudy

9pm - 15C, Partly cloudy

10pm - 15C, Partly cloudy

11pm - 15C, Partly cloudy

Monday

12am - 14C, Partly cloudy

1am - 14C, Partly cloudy

2am - 14C, Partly cloudy

3am - 14C, Partly cloudy

4am - 14C, Partly cloudy

5am - 13C, Partly cloudy

6am - 13C, Sunny intervals

7am - 13C, Sunny intervals

8am - 14C, Sunny intervals

9am - 15C, Cloudy

10am - 16C, Cloudy

11am - 16C, Cloudy

12pm - 17C, Sunny intervals

1pm - 18C, Sunny intervals

2pm - 19C, Cloudy

3pm - 19C, Sunny intervals

4pm - 19C, Sunny intervals

5pm - 19C, Sunny intervals

6pm - 19C, Sunny intervals

7pm - 18C, Sunny intervals

8pm - 17C, Partly cloudy

9pm - 17C, Partly cloudy

10pm - 16C, Partly cloudy

11pm - 16C, Partly cloudy