Dads in Leeds have been described by their loving kids as “amazing”, “selfless”, and “caring” in a series of touching messages to celebrate Father’s Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of a special Sunday (June 15), Local TV hit the city centre to hear how people feel about the father figures in their lives - and the responses were nothing short of heartwarming.

Dads in Leeds have been described by their loving kids as “amazing”, “selfless”, and “caring” in a series of touching messages to celebrate Father’s Day. | Local TV

For Ginika, whose father is far away in Nigeria, every day should be a celebration of her parents. She said: “Father’s Day is a fantastic time to celebrate dads – although I celebrate mine every day of my life because he has been so kind to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mine has been so supportive and selfless. He is the main motivation behind the degrees that I have done and starting a business in the UK.”

Meanwhile, Wiktor said: “Father's Day is an important day for dads around the world. There are some dads that tell you to be the strong silent type, while some try to fulfil the motherly role of being comforting. I think my father has been the perfect balance of those - very tough on some topics, but he’s always been there.”

Nostalgia filled Cliff’s recollection of his father, a man who balanced warmth and discipline, as he recalled: “My dad used to have a trilby hat and would say good morning to everyone. He was a gentleman and he was kind, but he was strict. If I said something wrong, he’d tell me to go up those stairs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps the most heartfelt words came from Jamboo, who had this message for his dad: “I love you so much. You spoil me every single day. You do everything you can for me and I really appreciate that.”

Watch the video from Local TV attached to this page to see the moving messages in full.