Watch as people in Leeds share heartfelt messages for their dads to celebrate Father's Day 2025
Ahead of a special Sunday (June 15), Local TV hit the city centre to hear how people feel about the father figures in their lives - and the responses were nothing short of heartwarming.
For Ginika, whose father is far away in Nigeria, every day should be a celebration of her parents. She said: “Father’s Day is a fantastic time to celebrate dads – although I celebrate mine every day of my life because he has been so kind to me.
“Mine has been so supportive and selfless. He is the main motivation behind the degrees that I have done and starting a business in the UK.”
Meanwhile, Wiktor said: “Father's Day is an important day for dads around the world. There are some dads that tell you to be the strong silent type, while some try to fulfil the motherly role of being comforting. I think my father has been the perfect balance of those - very tough on some topics, but he’s always been there.”
Nostalgia filled Cliff’s recollection of his father, a man who balanced warmth and discipline, as he recalled: “My dad used to have a trilby hat and would say good morning to everyone. He was a gentleman and he was kind, but he was strict. If I said something wrong, he’d tell me to go up those stairs.”
Perhaps the most heartfelt words came from Jamboo, who had this message for his dad: “I love you so much. You spoil me every single day. You do everything you can for me and I really appreciate that.”
Watch the video from Local TV attached to this page to see the moving messages in full.
