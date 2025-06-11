Frustrated fathers in Leeds have taken a campaign calling for better paternity leave to the school gates, criticising what they’ve described as an outdated and inadequate system.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Standing proudly with their children at drop-off and pick-up times, parents across the city posed for selfies holding bold signs that read: “Leeds dads say two weeks isn’t enough!”

Errol Murray, the founder of Leeds Dads, described the current state of paternity leave in the UK as "abysmal". | Leeds Dads

It comes after a parliamentary report described the paternity leave policy in the UK as “one of the worst in the developed world”, prompting calls for an overhaul from campaigners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under current rules, most new fathers in the UK are entitled to just two weeks’ statutory paternity leave, paid at £187.18 a week or 90 per cent of their average earnings. If a father is self-employed or earns less than £123 a week, he is not entitled to any statutory leave at all.

That contrasts sharply with many other countries in Europe, where the average paternity leave is eight weeks on full pay.

The placard campaign supported by fathers in the city earlier today (June 11) was organised by voluntary organisation Leeds Dads, which encourages parents to take active roles in their children’s upbringing. It is part of a national push by campaign group The Dad Shift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Errol Murray is the founder of Leeds Dads and a father-of-two. Asked to describe the current state of paternity leave in the UK, he said: “Abysmal. By the time the mum is feeling better and is back at home, dads have got no time left to understand the experience of fatherhood.

“They’re already back at work and the focus has moved away from what should be the most important time of their lives.

“My wife was in hospital for a week when our child was born and I only had days at home with our baby daughter before I had to go back to work. I found that really difficult. I’ve spoken to many dads who felt the same way.”

Campaigners, including from Leeds Dads, have argued that better paternity leave is not just about fairness for fathers, but also about supporting mothers and giving children the best start in life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to see the importance of paternity leave recognised,” said Errol. “It gives the mum a bit of a break as she’s getting used to the experience of motherhood. And it gives the baby an opportunity to bond with their parents.”

He added: “We’ve seen on TV shows like Adolescence what can happen when the bond between a child and their parents goes wrong. We’re aware of the impact of toxic masculinity and the dangers presented by that.”

Councillors in Leeds have backed calls for improved paternity leave. They include Labour Coun Kevin Ritchie, who represents the Bramley and Stanningley ward. He said: “Reading powerful stories from dads has clearly demonstrated the positive impact that improved paternity rights would bring.”

His ward colleague, Coun Tom Hinchcliffe, added: “I’m grateful to Leeds Dads for not only coming to Bramley to support dads in our community, but on leading the campaign to expand paternity leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Establishing parity between maternity and paternity leave would be good for the economy, good for public services, and good for families.”

Tom Clement, a father from Headingley who is a member of the Leeds Dads group, said that his paternity leave seemed to “go by in a flash”.

“I felt overcome with guilt to be abandoning my wife and child to get on with it, whilst I tried to catch up with the work I had missed,” he said. “For the first months of my baby’s life, it felt like no one got the best of me as I adjusted to this new reality.”

A government spokesperson said: “We are making paternity leave and unpaid parental leave day one rights as part of our Employment Rights Bill, and are also carrying out a review of wider statutory parental leave to ensure it offers the best possible support to working families.”