A crowd of around 300 supporters descended on the ground in a show of support for their hero.

First to arrive at the Billy Bremner statue moments after the rumours of his sacking were confirmed was Steve Watson.

Steve, 45, from East Ardsley, said he had driven to the ground with his 12-year-old daughter Raine in the hope that a protest would make the Leeds boardroom reconsider.

Distraught Leeds fans began to gather outside Elland Road within minutes of the announcement of Marcelo Bielsa's sacking.

He said: "I'm absolutely gutted to be honest. I'd seen the rumours so I got in my car to come down to see if we could show some support.

"I've just found out and I think it's ridiculous. Bielsa has gone through some torrid fixtures lately, they have been beaten by some really top teams.

"But it was always going to be fine from now on.

"We had the spine of the team returning. But unfortunately the spine of the boardroom has disappeared when we needed it the most."

Tony Snowden, 45, from Rothwell, said: "I'm devastated. I think his whole tenure has been more than just football.

"He brought the city together. We felt more unity

"Some of the football has been outrageous. The kind of football that you just wouldn't expect Leeds to play.

"Flowing, attacking, high press. Amazing.

Leeds fans waved flags outside Elland Road to show their support for Bielsa.

"I'm absolutely gutted."

There were shouts of "disgusting" and "scandalous" as the crowd chanted Bielsa's name.

Sam Bailey, 65, from Bingley, said: "It feels like a death in the family. It's not his fault that we are in this position.

"We have been devastated by injuries.

Around 300 people gathered outside Elland Road earlier today.

"I just wish we could have kept him, even if we go back down, so he could bring us back up.

Leon Sinclair, 41, said he set off from his home in Fife, in Scotland, at 4am this morning to get to Elland Road because he was concerned about the rumours of Bielsa's imminent departure.Leon, originally from Bramhope, said: "I'm shocked, really. I don't think he deserved that.

"They could have at least waited until the summer to get the season out of the way

"After what he's done for Leeds United and it taking us so long to get back to the Premiership, I think he should have been given more time.

"I had a feeling last night that something was going to happen so I jumped into my car first thing this morning."

Jordan Nurse, 30, travelled to the ground from his home in Bradford with his two-year-old daughter, Harlow, to join the crowds.

Fans were quick to show support for the sacked Leeds boss.