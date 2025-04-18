Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bin collection schedules in Leeds and surrounding areas are set to remain mostly the same over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a four-day weekend here, many amenities including transport may be affected by reduced working hours.

With many council services unavailable over Easter, it would be reasonable to assume that weekly bin collections may be among the affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glass bottles can now be recycled in green household bins in Leeds for the first time. Photo: Leeds City Council

Here is a list of Easter weekend bin collections in Leeds and surrounding areas:

Leeds City Council area: Bin collections in Leeds and surrounding towns including Morley and Wetherby will continue as normal.

Wakefield City Council area: Bins in Wakefield and surrounding areas including Pontefract and Castleford will be collected as usual.

Ilkley: Bradford Council, which handles bin collection in Ilkley, will continue to collect bins as normal during the Easter weekend.

Birstall/Batley: Bin collection in Birstall and Batley are both carried out by Kirklees Council and will continue as normal over the Easter weekend.

You can find more details on when your rubbish is collected here.