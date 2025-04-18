Bin collection dates for Easter 2025 in Leeds, Wakefield, Pontefract, Ilkley, Birstall and Batley
With a four-day weekend here, many amenities including transport may be affected by reduced working hours.
With many council services unavailable over Easter, it would be reasonable to assume that weekly bin collections may be among the affected.
Here is a list of Easter weekend bin collections in Leeds and surrounding areas:
Leeds City Council area: Bin collections in Leeds and surrounding towns including Morley and Wetherby will continue as normal.
Wakefield City Council area: Bins in Wakefield and surrounding areas including Pontefract and Castleford will be collected as usual.
Ilkley: Bradford Council, which handles bin collection in Ilkley, will continue to collect bins as normal during the Easter weekend.
Birstall/Batley: Bin collection in Birstall and Batley are both carried out by Kirklees Council and will continue as normal over the Easter weekend.
You can find more details on when your rubbish is collected here.
