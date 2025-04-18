Bin collection dates for Easter 2025 in Leeds, Wakefield, Pontefract, Ilkley, Birstall and Batley

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 18th Apr 2025, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Bin collection schedules in Leeds and surrounding areas are set to remain mostly the same over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

With a four-day weekend here, many amenities including transport may be affected by reduced working hours.

With many council services unavailable over Easter, it would be reasonable to assume that weekly bin collections may be among the affected.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Glass bottles can now be recycled in green household bins in Leeds for the first time. Photo: Leeds City CouncilGlass bottles can now be recycled in green household bins in Leeds for the first time. Photo: Leeds City Council
Glass bottles can now be recycled in green household bins in Leeds for the first time. Photo: Leeds City Council

Here is a list of Easter weekend bin collections in Leeds and surrounding areas:

Leeds City Council area: Bin collections in Leeds and surrounding towns including Morley and Wetherby will continue as normal.

Wakefield City Council area: Bins in Wakefield and surrounding areas including Pontefract and Castleford will be collected as usual.

Ilkley: Bradford Council, which handles bin collection in Ilkley, will continue to collect bins as normal during the Easter weekend.

Birstall/Batley: Bin collection in Birstall and Batley are both carried out by Kirklees Council and will continue as normal over the Easter weekend.

You can find more details on when your rubbish is collected here.

Love Leeds? Us too! You’ll love our daily newsletter. It’s full of the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

Related topics:Bin collectionLeedsWakefieldPontefractIlkley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice