Luke Hayton-Sollitt, signed up to Leeds Half marathon last year - just three months before the event - having done no training and not even liking running. But he wanted to do it for Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice which at the time was caring for his father James, known as Jim.

Jim was so proud of his son for his fundraising efforts and even bought him new running trainers for the event - but tragically Jim, 79, died in August, two weeks before Leeds Half, from the prostate cancer he had been battling.

However, Mr Hayton-Sollitt, 33 of Guiseley, has been inspired to get his trainers back on and will take on Leeds Half again this year in May and also the Great North Run in September. Whilst he is running for Sue Ryder he is urging others to take on fundraising events for hospices, which, like Sue Ryder saw their funds decimated during the height of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Hayton-Sollitt is taking on both the Leeds Half and the Great North Run this year to raise funds for Sue Ryder Wheatfields.

He said: "People come and go. The only thing we can do is make sure they have a decent quality of life and that is where we can fundraise. Even that little bit will make a difference to somebody's life.

"Raising £1500 (last year) in such a short space of time, I thought if I can double that it will be a huge amount for the charity, especially with COVID, fundraising and getting people to sign up is hard.

"Even if from reading this a few more people sign up it will be such a great thing for them. I am not a seasoned runner – the nearest I had ever got to running before this was last orders to the bar.

A picture taken of Luke Hayton-Sollitt taking part in the Leeds Half Marathon last year, where he raised £1500 for Sue Ryder Wheatfields.

Other hospices across the city report that 2021 was a "challenging year" and while planned events are being put back in the diary for this year there are not the numbers that would have been expected pre-COVID.

St Gemma's Hospice, which is based at Moortown, said it was "cautiously optimistic".

A spokesperson said: "Things have been very challenging in terms of fundraising over the past two years but it does feel like it is beginning to pick up. Our chain of 24 charity shops across Leeds have continued to be busy throughout the pandemic, especially after the lockdown closures. We were one of the few charities who offered a home collection service for donations in 2020 and we literally received tonnes of donated items.

"In terms of other fundraising, we can obviously now start to plan events again, albeit with some safety measures still in place. We are seeing increased sign-ups for our major events. Our Light up Leeds walk in March has been popular so far, with over 200 people registered to date. We aren’t back to pre-Covid numbers (we would have seen 400 people at this event) but there is definitely an appetite for events to resume, with some caution.

Luke Hayton-Sollitt is doing two half marathons this year to raise funds for Sue Ryder. The hospice cared for his father James, known as Jim, who died last year from prostate cancer at the age of 79.

"It is still tricky fundraising with companies and business across Leeds as many office staff are still working at home or hybrid. But hopefully we will be able to meet more of our corporate supporters face to face soon."

At Martin House Children's Hospice at Boston Spa, staff there said the last couple of years had presented "challenges on an unprecedented scale" as it struggled to meet the running costs of £9m a year which are 90 per cent made up of fundraising and donations.

However, there is a full calendar of events planned and shops are open again - but being able to stay open during the pandemic was only down to public support.

Clair Holdsworth, chief executive of Martin House Children’s Hospice, said: “The past two years has presented challenges on an unprecedented scale, from having to close our shops during lockdowns, and the cancellation of our own fundraising events, as well as those by our supporters.

The Sue Ryder hospice at Headingley, which like other hospices aross the city saw a shortfall in income as usual donations and fundraising stopped during the pandemic.

“However, our income generation team has worked tirelessly to respond to the changing situation throughout that time, and have been incredibly resilient, innovative and determined to ensure the money has kept coming in.

“We are now running a full calendar of our events, our shops are open and being well-supported, our fundraisers are supporting groups and firms in their own fundraising for the hospice, and it feels much more like business as usual. We’re incredibly grateful to the public for their continued support."