Leeds dad honouring wife 'robbed of independence and life' by motor neurone disease

Susie Hamlin was a senior dietician at the Leeds Teaching Hospitals liver transplant unit and died in 2018 at the age of 45, leaving behind her husband John and their two children Millie and Harry, who were 13 and eight at the time.

Inspired by her positive outlook in the face of immense difficulty, John is preparing to run 165 miles from Melrose in Scotland to Headingley to raise money for two motor neurone disease causes.

John, a doctor at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, will begin his run on September 9, the eve of what would have been Susie’s 50th birthday.

The couple would have been celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary this year. Image: Leeds Hospitals Charity

He said: “Motor neurone disease is a cruel condition, I watched the person I loved most being robbed of her independence and ultimately her life.

"Susie put her friends and family first and was absolutely devastated that she wasn’t going to get the chance to watch our children grow up.

"Running long distances would be quite uncomfortable but then I just thought of her and the pain she went through with motor neurone disease, and the physical difficulties she went through.”

The start and end locations are inspired by two sporting icons who currently have MND, as Doddie Weir OBE represented Melrose Rugby Football Club and Rob Burrow MBE played at Headingley Stadium for Leeds Rhinos.

John’s challenge has not yet begun but he has already raised nearly over £16,500 for the charities. Image: Leeds Hospitals Charity

Money raised will be distributed to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and the Leeds Hospitals Charity’s appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease.

John explained: “I have been totally in awe of Rob Burrow and Doddie Weir, who have both bravely shared their experience of living with MND, and wanted to contribute to their phenomenal fundraising efforts, while marking two very special occasions.

"It's devastating. It's a life-limiting illness, there's no cure for it.

"Having aching muscles is nothing compared to what they go through.”

Susie was Scottish and the start of the route being north of the border is also a nod to her devotion to the Scottish rugby team, which she encouraged her children to support.

John’s challenge has not yet begun but he has already raised nearly over £16,500 for the charities.

He is keen to see more research into the causes of MND, as well as improved facilities for the care of people who have been diagnosed.

Paul Watkins, director of fundraising at Leeds Hospitals Charity, said: “John really has gone above and beyond with his fundraising efforts and I’m sure his wife Susie would be beaming with pride.

"It’s thanks to dedicated fundraisers like John that our Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease appeal has almost raised £2.5 million, helping us get even closer to making this wonderful centre for people living with MND and their loved ones a reality.”

Donations are still being accepted via his Give as you Live page.