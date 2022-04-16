The Canal and River Trust was hosting a free canoeing session in Armley on Thursday afternoon, part of a project to reduce loneliness and engage the community.

As children enjoyed being out on the water, the Trust's community inclusion coordinator Sharron Bright was chatting to parents by the Nero's Ices coffee and ice cream van.

A cyclist stopped to get an ice cream and have a chat, "putting the world to right" and talking about the importance of looking for the good in others.

Families enjoying a canoeing session hosted by the Canal and River Trust were thrilled by the random act of kindness

As Sharron helped the families get out of the water, she began to hear some excited chatter around the ice cream van.

The cyclist rode off into the distance, shouting "there's an ice cream for you all" as he went.

"He paid for ice creams for everybody," Sharron told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"He didn't look back, he just disappeared into the distance. It was a beautiful sunny day anyway and there was a really nice atmosphere, so it contributed to the real feel-good day.

"You could see in the children's faces they were so excited and the parents were really appreciative.

"Such a simple thing made their day."

Sharron shared the story on Facebook and has received heartwarming messages in response, praising the cyclist for his generous act.

"It's not about that recognition for having done it," she added.