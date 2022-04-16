Leeds cyclist praised for 'beautiful' act of kindness for families at Canal and River Trust event
A generous cyclist has been praised for his "beautiful" act of kindness after surprising families at a Leeds canalside event.
The Canal and River Trust was hosting a free canoeing session in Armley on Thursday afternoon, part of a project to reduce loneliness and engage the community.
As children enjoyed being out on the water, the Trust's community inclusion coordinator Sharron Bright was chatting to parents by the Nero's Ices coffee and ice cream van.
A cyclist stopped to get an ice cream and have a chat, "putting the world to right" and talking about the importance of looking for the good in others.
As Sharron helped the families get out of the water, she began to hear some excited chatter around the ice cream van.
Read More
The cyclist rode off into the distance, shouting "there's an ice cream for you all" as he went.
"He paid for ice creams for everybody," Sharron told the Yorkshire Evening Post.
"He didn't look back, he just disappeared into the distance. It was a beautiful sunny day anyway and there was a really nice atmosphere, so it contributed to the real feel-good day.
"You could see in the children's faces they were so excited and the parents were really appreciative.
"Such a simple thing made their day."
Sharron shared the story on Facebook and has received heartwarming messages in response, praising the cyclist for his generous act.
"It's not about that recognition for having done it," she added.
"I wasn't trying to find him, as I don't think that's what he was after, but I wanted to make other people feel good and encourage them to pass on those acts of kindness."