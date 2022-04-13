Leeds Cookridge care home resident urges public to 'cherish every moment you live' as she celebrates 104th birthday

Joyce was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as she marked her special day of turning 104 in style.

Team members gathered together to serenade a chorus of ‘Happy birthday’ and presented Joyce with a special birthday cake made by the home’s chef Lindsay Thewlis.

They then toasted this marvellous milestone with a glass of fizz to mark this wonderful day.

The Birthday Girl said: “It is just another day to me, but I am so privileged to reach this age.”

Activity Coordinator Laura asked Joyce “what her secret was to reaching this fabulous age?”

Joyce’s response was, “Cherish every moment you live, the good and the bad. Always remain happy & positive no matter.”

Vicki Foster Deputy General Manager of Barchester Cookridge Court Care Home added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone.

"Joyce is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more."

Cookridge Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.