Leeds artist helps launch Canal and River Trust study into the science of scenery

The Canal and River Trust, which looks after 2,000 miles of canals and rivers across England and Wales, enlisted the help of Leeds artist Ekaterina Sheath to help encourage the public to get involved in its ‘Science of Scenic Beauty’ study.

Ekaterina created a street art mural on the towpath at Granary Wharf to depict scenes of canals at the end of a polaroid trail, which commuters follows on their morning walk to work.

They were then encouraged to rate the scenes for how scenic they thought they were, in order to help with a new study around what makes up scenic spaces by water.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds artist Ekaterina Sheath helping to launch the Canal and River Trust study.

The study, launched between the Trust and the University of Warwickshire, aims to ultimately be used to create and improve attractive spaces in towns and cities - in turn, helping to boost people’s well-being.

Ekaterina said she was “very excited” to be involved in the campaign, adding: “My own scenic spot is at Kirkstall Forge. I visited there when I first moved to Leeds…. This place has been special to me ever since.”

She said: “Interested by the idea that ‘scenic’ doesn’t necessarily mean gree, the artwork focuses on an old bridge with mismatched stones that curves over the winding canal.

“I hope my work encourages others to get involved in the campaign.”

Dr Amir Khan, West Yorkshire GP and ambassador for Leeds Hospitals Charity, said: “The Canal and River Trust’s canals provide vital blue and green outdoor space, particularly in some of the nation’s most built-up and deprived communities.

“Spending time in these precious spaces can provide benefits gained from exercise, more sunlight, cleaner air and the regenerative power that comes from being closer to nature.”

For more information, or to take part in the study, visit https://canalrivertrust.org.uk.