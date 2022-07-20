Leeds Council reveals 'winter plan' for Covid in city and issues vaccine update

Councillors on the executive board will meet next Wednesday to agree on how to deal with new outbreaks, manage Covid with flu and other illnesses as well as encouraging vaccine uptake.

Councillors said there are "good measures in place" for dealing with infections outbreaks, and the living with Covid plan outlines new ways of dealing with the virus without free testing.

The council has unveiled its plans for living with Covid through the winter (Photo inset: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire)

A big part of the plans is work to reach out to communities across Leeds to encourage further vaccine uptake.

The council said good progress had been made, but there are "significant inequalities" across certain communities.

The report outlines the importance of vaccinations in the city’s response to Covid-19.

Work will continue to support the NHS vaccine ‘Leaving No One Behind’ programme, as well as ongoing wider community engagement to counter vaccine hesitancy and encourage uptake.

Work will also continue alongside health partners at a local and national level, including the UK Health Security Agency, to monitor Covid in Leeds and manage outbreaks.

Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for public health and active lifestyles, said: "I want to reassure people in Leeds that we have good measures in place for dealing with any infectious outbreaks and this plan clearly sets out a path forward for Leeds as we learn to live with Covid-19.

“Leeds has shown great resilience over the last two years, and I want to once again thank everyone across the city who played a role in supporting the city’s response to the pandemic.”

Victoria Eaton, Leeds City Council’s director of public health, added: “As we move forward and begin to live with Covid-19 it is really important that individuals take personal responsibility for infection prevention, such as ensuring good hygiene practice and ventilation and that people stay at home if have a cough or cold like symptoms.

“Vaccines continue to be our best line of defence against the virus, and it is crucial that everyone in Leeds gets vaccinated, it isn’t too late to get your first dose, these vaccines help to strengthen our protection.”