Mardi Gras Festival 2022: The best pictures from Roundhay Park in Leeds

Mardi Gras is a relative newcomer on the Yorkshire festival scene having only taken place for the first time last year.
Performers on the bill included the multi-award winning Clean Bandit and renowned DJs Joel Corry and Roger Sanchez.
The festival offered more than just music too, giving attendees the opportunity to enjoy funfair rides and a wide variety of food and drink.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was in attendance to capture the action - can you spot yourself?
