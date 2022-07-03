Mardi Gras Festival 2022: The best pictures from Roundhay Park in Leeds

Mardi Gras is a relative newcomer on the Yorkshire festival scene having only taken place for the first time last year.

Performers on the bill included the multi-award winning Clean Bandit and renowned DJs Joel Corry and Roger Sanchez.

The festival offered more than just music too, giving attendees the opportunity to enjoy funfair rides and a wide variety of food and drink.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was in attendance to capture the action - can you spot yourself?

1. The festival returned having first taken place last year.

2. There were some big names on the bill, including Clean Bandit and Joel Corry.

3. There was a lively atmosphere as revellers gathered to watch the acts.

4. The festival was held in August last year but was brought forward for 2022.