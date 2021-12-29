Leeds Christmas lights street raises more than £1,000 for St Gemma's Hospice

Residents in all 12 houses on Farnham Close in Whinmoor have illuminated their homes with Christmas light displays for a second year to raise cash for St Gemma's Hospice.

Hundreds of people have once again visited the street to see the displays.

Coun James Gibson switches on the Christmas light display on Farnham Close, Whinmoor, Leeds. Picture: Tony Johnson

This year visitors have donated more than £1,100 to St Gemma's, with more yet to come as the lights will remain switched on until at least New Year's Day.

Residents will vote in an annual friendly contest to decide who has the best lights display this year.

Farnham Close resident Roger Llewellyn said: "It has gone really well and has been very popular.

Coun James Gibson pictured at the Christmas light display on Farnham Close, Whinmoor, Leeds. Picture: Tony Johnson

"We had a fantastic carol concert on Christmas Eve when around 50 people turned up.

"One of the gentlemen on the close played his guitar and we sang about 10 carols."

The displays began to draw crowds of people three years ago.

Residents decided to start raising money for a good cause and they put out collection boxes over Christmas 2020.

Now people can donate with cash, via a QR code on the close or by donating online via a justgiving page at at FC's Farnham Christmas Lights

Grandfather-of-two Roger and his partner Quilly’s son Sam Masters and his wife Sarah also live on the street with their children Noah, three, and six-month-old daughter Eloise. Roger said residents hold a competition each year for the best decorated house.

The lights were turned on by Coun James Gibson (Lab, Cross Gates and Whinmoor).

Coun Gibson said: “It’s a fantastic thing the community are doing to help raise spirits and some much-welcomed funds for St Gemma’s, who do such important work in Leeds.