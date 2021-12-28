The former Bramley Housing office building on Upper Town Street, Bramley. Image: Google

The council says the empty ex-housing office at 202 to 204 Upper Town Street is surplus to requirements and approval has been given for it to be sold.

A report to Leeds City Council states: "Two local community organisations have expressed an interest in acquiring the property in partnership.

"They will have the opportunity to acquire by participating in the proposed sale by auction."

The report adds: "In that event that an offer is submitted to the council in advance of the auction that is considered to be acceptable having regard to all the circumstances at that point in time, then an alternative sale route is possible."

The report to the council states the building's approximate value is between £100,000 and £500,000.