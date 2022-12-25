Leeds chef Bobby Geetha explains why he's using the Fleur Restaurant kitchen to cook for the homeless this Christmas
A Leeds restaurant is opening up its kitchen on Christmas Day so that hot meals can be cooked for the homeless.
Bobby Geetha, the founder and head chef at Fleur Restaurant and Bar, will be cooking 100 Christmas turkey masala and turmeric basmati rice dishes to be handed by out by homelessness support network Vulnerable Citizen Support Leeds.
Bobby said that he wanted to give back to the city which has shown him so much love. He said: “When I first came to Leeds, I was welcomed with open arms by the people in this city and I love it here. This is the city I call home now and I’ll be forever grateful to Leeds and its people. That’s why I want to be able to support others in this city who may not be so fortunate this Christmas.”
The restaurant’s partnership with Vulnerable Citizen Support Leeds has come about to help as many people in need affected by the cost of living crisis. Bobby added: “Times are harder than ever right now. But everybody deserves to feel valued and supported, especially at Christmas time.”
Haydn Lee, founder of Vulnerable Citizen Support Leeds, said: “No person should be without a meal on Christmas Day or any other day. Even if it makes a difference to one person, we will continue to do all we can. Christmas is a time for family, love, peace. These people don’t have this luxury, so the least we can do is take some time out of our lives to show some empathy and care.”