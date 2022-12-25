Bobby Geetha, the founder and head chef at Fleur Restaurant and Bar, will be cooking 100 Christmas turkey masala and turmeric basmati rice dishes to be handed by out by homelessness support network Vulnerable Citizen Support Leeds.

Bobby said that he wanted to give back to the city which has shown him so much love. He said: “When I first came to Leeds, I was welcomed with open arms by the people in this city and I love it here. This is the city I call home now and I’ll be forever grateful to Leeds and its people. That’s why I want to be able to support others in this city who may not be so fortunate this Christmas.”

The restaurant’s partnership with Vulnerable Citizen Support Leeds has come about to help as many people in need affected by the cost of living crisis. Bobby added: “Times are harder than ever right now. But everybody deserves to feel valued and supported, especially at Christmas time.”

Fleur restaurant in the Lights has announced it will be closing for Christmas Day to use its facilities to cook up 100 hot meals for the homeless. Pictured is Bobby Geetha, founder and head chef.