In partnership with the Trussell Trust, BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir helped the distribution of food to those most vulnerable this Christmas. The temple, which practices the ethos of ‘in the joy of others lies our own’, said that by donating food, it shares the spirit and values of Diwali.

Yogvivekdas Swami, BAPS head religious teacher based in London, said: “This is a very difficult time of year for so many, and their challenges are compounded by the impact of the ongoing cost of living crisis.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

BAPS Charities is an international organisation which chooses a different cause to support each year – the Leeds temple has previously supported St Martin’s Crypt. The charity has also helped people with a number of different needs during the pandemic.

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir has donated food the Trussell Trust to feed the vulnerable during the cost-of-living crisis.

Volunteer Girish Sonigra said the charity noticed the importance of food distribution during these hard times. He said: “With the energy prices going up and the cost of living crisis, a lot of people are struggling. This is our way of helping those in need.”