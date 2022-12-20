Leeds temple BAPS rallies support of local businesses to provide food for Trussell Trust food banks
A Leeds temple has rallied its worshippers and local businesses to donate food to people in need, as the cost of living crisis grips families in the city.
In partnership with the Trussell Trust, BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir helped the distribution of food to those most vulnerable this Christmas. The temple, which practices the ethos of ‘in the joy of others lies our own’, said that by donating food, it shares the spirit and values of Diwali.
Yogvivekdas Swami, BAPS head religious teacher based in London, said: “This is a very difficult time of year for so many, and their challenges are compounded by the impact of the ongoing cost of living crisis.”
BAPS Charities is an international organisation which chooses a different cause to support each year – the Leeds temple has previously supported St Martin’s Crypt. The charity has also helped people with a number of different needs during the pandemic.
Volunteer Girish Sonigra said the charity noticed the importance of food distribution during these hard times. He said: “With the energy prices going up and the cost of living crisis, a lot of people are struggling. This is our way of helping those in need.”
The Trussell Trust is a charity which supports more than 1,300 food banks across the nation. The Yorkshire Evening Post, along with other National World titles, has also joined forces to support the charity in providing more funding grants for food banks to cover the increased cost for food, provision of winter aid including hot water bottles and blankets, and more.