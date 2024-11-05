Campaigners have claimed that their monitoring shows Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has broken the rules that limit the number of night flights over the summer for the third year running.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The claim, made by the Group for Action on Leeds Bradford Airport (GALBA), comes as members call for a response from Leeds City Council. They said their own monitoring shows there were 820 more flights at LBA than permitted between March 21 and October 27.

But a spokesperson for the airport insisted that bosses have operated in accordance with their interpretation of planning conditions, adding that an inquiry on the “correct legal interpretation” of those conditions is expected next March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigners have claimed that their monitoring shows Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has broken the rules that limit the number of night flights over the summer for the third year running. | Simon Hulme

As a result of the monitoring, GALBA has made a formal complaint to Leeds City Council. Responding in a statement, the authority said the total number of night flights has not yet been calculated by the authority and data will “require rigorous analysis”.

Nick Hodgkinson, chair of GALBA, said the group has shared “independent, industry-standard data” that shows the alleged breach of rules and called for action to be taken. He also pointed to concerns around the environmental impact of aviation, saying: “More flying means more greenhouse gases, causing more damage to the climate and more extreme weather.

“We’ve all seen the lethal consequences of climate change in the terrible floods in Spain. That’s why the government’s climate watchdog, the Climate Change Committee, has repeatedly said that airports must not be allowed to expand at this time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Andy Tait, who lives under the flight path and carried out GALBA’s monitoring, said: “Not only has LBA’s management ignored the night flight rules, they’ve also ignored recent decisions by the council which rejected LBA’s attempt to rewrite those rules.

“Three out of LBA’s four CLEUD (Certificate of Lawfulness of Existing Use or Development) applications have been rejected but they’re carrying on as if nothing had happened."

Planning conditions place strict limits on the number of take-offs and landings between 11pm and 7am. LBA’s cap for the 2024 summer season was 2,920 - but GALBA has claimed their monitoring showed LBA had exceeded this by mid-September.

Nicky Ford, a GALBA member who lives under the flight path, said: “Night time flying is bad news for anyone living under the flight path. The noise disturbance from these flights is a major cause of all kinds of serious health issues, such as heart disease. I’ve lived under the flight path for many years and it’s got a lot worse recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jet engines also release ultra fine particles which pollute the air we breathe and are linked to lung diseases. That’s why there are rules – to protect the public. And of course, every extra unlawful night flight pumps out more greenhouse gas emissions, damaging our fragile climate when everyone knows we need to reduce those emissions as fast as possible.”

In response to the claims, a spokesperson for LBA said: “As previously stated, on 13 September 2024, we submitted 3 appeals with the Planning Inspectorate against the non-determination and refusal by Leeds City Council (LCC) of LBA’s CLEUD (Certificate of Lawfulness of Existing Use or Development) applications made in December 2023.

“After a much extended decision-making period and significant level of public interest, we requested a public inquiry which we hope will allow an informed decision to be made by an independent third party on the correct legal interpretation of the existing planning conditions governing the operation of night flights at LBA.

“It has now been confirmed an inquiry will take place on 11 March 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been consistent that we have and will continue to operate in accordance with our interpretation of the planning conditions until the conclusion of that process.

“As we have previously stated, the purpose of the existing planning consent when granted was to allow night flights but minimise the potential for increased noise of those flights on local communities. Our interpretation of the conditions stays true to this purpose and would encourage airlines to deploy the latest generation of aircraft which are quieter and more efficient.”

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “Following the end of British Summer Time, we will shortly receive Leeds Bradford Airport’s flight data for the final weeks of the 2024 summer season.

“This complex technical information will require rigorous analysis by council officers before the airport’s night flight numbers for the summer season as a whole can be calculated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The monitoring process therefore remains live and ongoing and, as such, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.

“The council recognises that planning issues relating to the airport are the subject of public interest, and we work hard to deal with them in an efficient, timely and legally compliant way.”