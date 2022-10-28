‘Leeds Bear Hunt’ is a large-scale public art trail featuring over 50 individually designed life-size bear sculptures based on the iconic children’s book ‘We’re Going on a Bear Hunt’. The sculptures will be located around the city centre and surrounding parks for a period of 10 weeks in the summer of 2023.

It is hoped the hunt will encourage visitors, bring communities together, and provide a fun and free experience, although its main purpose will be to raise funds for Leeds Children’s Hospital. The bears will be sponsored by local businesses, who have been encouraged to step forward and get involved. As a main sponsor, Leeds City Council will also be ‘adopting’ a bear sculpture.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, deputy leader of Leeds City Council said: “For children and families across Leeds, the bear from this iconic children’s book is instantly recognisable and associated with wonderful memories of storytelling and adventure. We jumped at the chance to help bring this trail to Leeds, filling the streets and parks with spectacular art, bringing our communities together and encouraging visitors into the city centre.”

Councillor Fiona Venner, executive member for adult and children’s health and social care partnerships at Leeds City Council, added: “Leeds Bear Hunt is fantastic and supports the ambition of Child Friendly Leeds to be the best city for children to grow up in. Leeds Bear Hunt addresses one of the new wishes of Child Friendly Leeds, developed following feedback from 80 thousand children and young people, who told us they want more fun free things to do and cultural experiences across our city.”

Anyone interested in sponsorship can view a sponsor’s pack.