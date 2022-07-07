First look inside brand new Leeds hospitals courtesy of concept video fly-through

The new adult hospital and the new home of Leeds Children's Hospital will be located within one single building at Leeds General Infirmary.

All in-patient maternity and specialist neonatal services will be co-located to become the largest single site maternity centre in the United Kingdom.

Despite the singular location, the new Leeds Children's Hospital will have its own space and identity. Credit: Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Dame Linda Pollard, chair of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “The building of two new hospitals in Leeds is one of the most important developments in the city for a generation. Not only will it bring further improvements in healthcare across the region, it will also play a vital role in regenerating the city centre and drive economic growth across the North. And this plan to help ‘level-up’ our region, simply cannot happen without the new hospitals.

“We are at a really exciting point in the project as all the work to prepare the ground for construction of the new hospitals has been complete. We are ready to go."

There will also be additional theatre capacity in order to support dedicated day case surgery, providing more space for people needing more complex treatments and reducing the number of inpatient hospital stays.

The development site for the hospitals is ready for the beginning of construction. Credit: Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

An additional multi-storey car park is also part of the plans and it is hoped the facility will be a catalyst for the development of a new 'innovation village', which an independent report conducted by accountancy firm PwC estimates will deliver 3,000 new jobs.

They have also predicted the new development will provide a boost of up to £11.2bn for the region's economy.

It is hoped the 'innovation village' will be developed with the unlocking of five hectares of land and existing buildings, paving the way for a 'world-class hub for research, innovation and technology in health and life sciences'.