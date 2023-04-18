It is hoped the Leeds Bear Hunt, a public art trail, will raise over £300,000 to help improve the lives of children receiving treatment and care at Leeds Children’s Hospital. Leeds Hospitals Charity are on the lookout for volunteers to help the campaign raise as much money as possible and below is all the information you need to know.

What is Leeds Bear Hunt?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Leeds Bear Hunt’ is a large-scale public art trail featuring over 50 individually designed life-size bear sculptures based on the iconic children’s book ‘We’re Going on a Bear Hunt’. The sculptures will be located around the city centre and surrounding parks for a period of 10 weeks this summer.

It is hoped the Leeds Bear Hunt will raise over £300,000 to help improve the lives of children receiving treatment and care at Leeds Children’s Hospital.

It is hoped the hunt will encourage visitors, bring communities together and provide a fun and free experience. However, its main purpose is to raise funds for Leeds Children’s Hospital.

The bears will be sponsored by local businesses, who have been encouraged to get involved. As a main sponsor, Leeds City Council will also be ‘adopting’ a bear sculpture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each bear has been uniquely designed by a local or national artist, developed in partnership with Wild in Art and Walker Productions/Lupus Films. Leeds Hospitals Charity will be auctioning the bears in September to raise funds for Leeds Children’s Hospital.

How can I get involved?

Those interested in volunteering can attend free drop-in sessions in April to learn more about about the hunt and opportunities to get involved. Attendees can also meet some of the bears.

The first session will be held at Rose Wharf between 11am and 3pm tomorrow (April 19) and the second will take place between 11am and 3pm at Kirkgate Market Volunteer Hub on Thursday (April 20). Businesses are also invited to attend a session at Rose Wharf on Thursday and exclusive freebies will be up for grabs. Four bears are still available for business to sponsor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Watkins, director of fundraising at Leeds Hospitals Charity, said: “Volunteers form an invaluable part of the team at Leeds Hospitals Charity, and we’re delighted to offer a range of exciting opportunities for new friendly faces to get involved in our 2023 Leeds Bear Hunt. Volunteering with us means you will be joining a supportive and vibrant team whilst learning new skills and making a significant contribution to the lives of children at the hospital.”

People can sign up to volunteer online.

What have Leeds City Council said?

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, deputy leader of Leeds City Council said: “For children and families across Leeds, the bear from this iconic children’s book is instantly recognisable and associated with wonderful memories of storytelling and adventure. We jumped at the chance to help bring this trail to Leeds, filling the streets and parks with spectacular art, bringing our communities together and encouraging visitors into the city centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad