Leeds Hospitals Charity launches new trail with Bear sculptures set to take over Leeds

The public art event which will take place in Summer 2023 and raise money for Leeds Children’s Hospital.

Leeds Bear Hunt will see Leeds Hospitals Charity, the charity of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, team up with art trail experts Wild in Art, who have been delivering world class public events across the globe for ten years.

Leeds Hospitals Charity has officially announced the launch of Leeds Bear Hunt.

More than 50 giant Bear sculptures will hide in plain sight on the streets and in the parks of Leeds for ten weeks according to the charity.

Decorated by local and national artists, designers and illustrators, the Bears will form a family-friendly trail for visitors to discover and enjoy.

The free public event is set to benefit the whole community, with hundreds of thousands of Leeds residents and visitors expected to join in the fun.

Leeds Hospitals Charity is also working in partnership with Walker Productions/Lupus Films, the production team behind the stunning animation based on the best-selling children’s book We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, published by Walker Books.

The Bear sculptures are inspired by the Bear from the award-winning TV animation and have been commissioned and created just for Leeds.

Over the last 30 years, We’re Going on a Bear Hunt has enchanted children and parents alike with its story of perseverance, optimism and a love of nature, selling over 13 million books worldwide in 42 languages. Author Michael Rosen’s retelling of this classic picture book has exceeded over 15 million views on YouTube.

Esther Wakeman, Chief Executive of Leeds Hospitals Charity, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be launching a 2023 Art Trail based on We’re Going on a Bear Hunt.

"My little girl loves the book and as a family we are excited at the prospect of going on our own ‘hunt’ across Leeds to find all the spectacular and original sculptures. We hope people will be just as excited as we are that such a world class, free public event will be coming to Leeds.

“Leeds Bear Hunt will celebrate our rich history and shared culture, encourage people to rediscover vibrant urban spaces and spend time outdoors, and show off the creativity that our towns and villages have to offer.

“As well as creating an event that gets people excited, Leeds Bear Hunt will enable Leeds Hospitals Charity to raise vital money to help Leeds Children’s Hospital provide the best care possible for very ill babies and children in a comfortable and welcoming environment.”

The sculptures will be auctioned off to raise money for Leeds Hospitals Charity to support Leeds Children’s Hospital in September 2023.

As part of the Art Trail, businesses and individuals will be given a unique opportunity to sponsor a Bear sculpture.

Schools will also be able to get involved in a whole range of creative learning activities – and they’ll even be given the chance to design and adopt their very own mini sculpture.