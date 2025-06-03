Leeds Baby Bank: Urgent £60,000 appeal to open new Armley base after 'heartbreaking' decision to close 'overwhelming' waiting list
Leeds Baby Bank is moving its operations from St John’s Centre, in the city centre, to a much bigger venue in Armley.
It comes after charity bosses were forced to make the “heartbreaking” decision to close its waiting list, which currently stands at more than 200 families in need, due to “overwhelming” demand for its help.
They say the organisation now needs to raise £60,000 to equip and furnish its new west Leeds site to make it safe to open.
Leeds Baby Bank founder Chantal Nogbu said: “We exist to ensure no child in Leeds goes without because of poverty, but lately we have been overwhelmed by the number of people needing our support.
“Currently we have over 200 families needing help and have made the heart-breaking decision to close our waiting list.
Leeds Baby Bank has created a Go Fund Me donations page to raise the cash it needs to buy items including warehouse racking, large tables for volunteers sorting donations and signage.
The charity’s new hub is roughly four times the size of its city centre-based site and bosses said it will help the organisation expand its support “enormously”.
“The rush is now on so we can open our doors,” Ms Nogbu added.
“It’s imperative we are back up and running as soon as possible.”
It is hoped that, if enough cash is raised, the baby bank will be able to reopen to families from mid-July.
As part of the move, Leeds Baby Bank is planning to expand the services it offers, as families will be able to visit the hub in-person to collect new or pre-loved items for babies.
And the charity is aiming to host groups and organise classes in the bigger space, including toddler sessions, baby first aid classes and sessions on combating isolation and fostering essential parenting skills. And
Ms Nogbu added: “And as we get to know our families well, we can help work with our partners to help families tackle their unique housing, employment and money difficulties, to break the cycle of poverty.”
Donations can be made directly via the charity’s Go Fund Me appeal page.
