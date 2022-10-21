Charity manager Ellie Brown has seen demand rise since she joined six months ago. Referrals have increased “massively”, she said, even over the summer months.

Leeds Baby Bank supports families in poverty in Leeds by providing essential items and equipment to families. Ellie said the charity was a “lifeline” for Leeds families who are struggling to make ends meet.

When the charity was formed in 2017, they estimate to have been helping around 30 families per month. In May this year, Leeds Baby Bank say they had 210 families referred to their services.

Volunteers at Leeds Baby Bank Esme Varley (left) and Angela Rai (Photo: Gary Longbottom)