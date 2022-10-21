Cost of living Leeds: Meet the team behind Leeds Baby Bank who are seeing more families turn to urgent help
More families in Leeds are being referred to the Leeds Baby Bank as cost of living pressures increase.
Charity manager Ellie Brown has seen demand rise since she joined six months ago. Referrals have increased “massively”, she said, even over the summer months.
Leeds Baby Bank supports families in poverty in Leeds by providing essential items and equipment to families. Ellie said the charity was a “lifeline” for Leeds families who are struggling to make ends meet.
When the charity was formed in 2017, they estimate to have been helping around 30 families per month. In May this year, Leeds Baby Bank say they had 210 families referred to their services.
Watch the video above to meet the team behind the baby bank – and find out more about their work supporting desperate Leeds families.