Leeds August heatwave: Urgent advice issued on how to stay safe in the sun

Cancer Research UK has created easy-to-remember advice on how to stay safe in the sun.

Cancer Research UK has created easy-to-remember advice on how to stay safe in the sun after the Met Office predicted hotter than average temperatures over the coming weeks.

Seeking shade, covering up with clothes and regularly applying sunscreen, particularly between the hours of 11am and 3pm in the UK when the sun is strongest, is the best way to protect skin from the sun’s rays. This minimises the risk of lasting damage to DNA in skin cells, which can lead to skin cancer.

According to the YouGov survey, which asked people in the region about their behaviour in the sun almost a fifth of adults (18 per cent) said they are planning to spend more time outside in the sun in the UK this year compared to a usual summer. And with almost a third (29 per cent) saying they’ve been sunburnt in the UK over the last 12 months, being safe in the sun is vitally important.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karis Betts, health information manager at Cancer Research UK, said: “Whether you are on a staycation or just heading outside for a walk or a picnic, it’s important to remember the sun isn’t only strong abroad - it can be strong enough in Yorkshire and across the UK to cause damage too.

“Even if it doesn’t feel that warm, or it’s a cloudy day, it’s still possible to get burnt; a clear sign that the DNA in your skin cells has been damaged. Much of this damage gets repaired, but the body isn’t perfect, and some can get left behind. Over time, damage can build up and eventually lead to skin cancer."

She added: “That’s why it’s so important that everyone remembers to protect themselves this summer. Avoid getting caught out by checking the UV index on the weather forecast or online. If it’s 3 or above it’s time to think about sun safety - especially if you have light or fair coloured skin or burn easily.

“Whatever you are doing, remember the three-step method to enjoy the warm weather safely – cover up, seek shade and regularly apply sunscreen.”

Cancer Research UK and Nivea Sun's partnership launched in July 2012 and has raised millions for the charity’s vital skin cancer research.

For more information and tips on sun safety visit: cruk.org/sunsafety .

****************************