Leeds in August 1998 - 14 stories making the news
A wonderful photo of community policing at the Leeds West Indian Carnival kicks off this rewind to Leeds in August 1998.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 6:00 am
It was a month which featured a boost for the city's International Pool, work progressing on a city centre casino and a bad day at the office for a tanker driver. And the summer sun brought out the crowds to Leeds Show and the Leeds Waterside Festival. READ MORE: 28 Leeds restaurants you may remember from the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
