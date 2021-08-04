Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1998. PIC: Charles Knight
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1998. PIC: Charles Knight

Leeds in August 1998 - 14 stories making the news

A wonderful photo of community policing at the Leeds West Indian Carnival kicks off this rewind to Leeds in August 1998.

It was a month which featured a boost for the city's International Pool, work progressing on a city centre casino and a bad day at the office for a tanker driver. And the summer sun brought out the crowds to Leeds Show and the Leeds Waterside Festival. READ MORE: 28 Leeds restaurants you may remember from the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in August 1998

An aerial photo from Leeds Show held at Roundhay Park.

Photo: James Hardisty

2. Leeds in August 1998

The Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Graham Kirkland visited the site of the new Stakis Club on Westgate. He is pictured with croupiers, from left, Nicky Garnett, Becky Slack, Rachael Baxter and Catherine Ogden.

Photo: Mel Hulme

3. Leeds in August 1998

Spartrack, a nationwide initiative to encourage children to become involved in athletics was held at South Leeds Stadium.

Photo: Justin Lloyd

4. Leeds in August 1998

It proved a bad day of the office for this driver after his tanker overturned on the roundabout outside Rothwell Sports Centre.

Photo: Mel Hulme

