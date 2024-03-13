Leeds is known for being a loud and active city. Whether it's the busy Kirkgate Market, the active nightlife on Call Lane, or students in fancy dress taking on the Otley Run bar crawl.

And while many of those living in Leeds may enjoy the hustle and bustle of the big city, there are plenty of areas ideal for those looking for a quieter life.

We asked the YEP readers to let us know what they think are the quietest places to live in Leeds - and here are some of the answers we received:

1 . Alwoodley Alwoodley recently topped the list of highest average household income in Leeds. It was also popular when we asked our readers about what the city's quietest areas to live was.

2 . Morley Morley is known for its rich industrial history, but these days, the town in south east Leeds is a great place for a quiet life amongst its independent shops and monthly market.

3 . Oakwood Oakwood with its clock tower and the nearby 8.5 hectare Gipton Wood was suggested by readers.

4 . Roundhay While home to one of Leeds' most popular attractions, Roundhay Park, its easy to find some peace and quiet in Roundhay.

5 . East Ardsley The charming village of East Ardsley received a shout-out when we asked our readers what they thought were the quietest areas around Leeds. Here are picturesque landscapes full of rich history, ideal for a tranquil lifestyle.

6 . Pudsey The Victorian market town was another popular mention amongst our readers. The town is known for its market on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, amongst other things.