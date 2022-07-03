Leeds 10K: Rhinos legends confirmed to take part in milestone day

Two Leeds Rhinos legends will taking part in today's Leeds 10K.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 8:00 am
Rob Burrow. PIC: Getty
Organisers Run For All have confirmed Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow will be taking part in the event which is celebrating its 15th year.

Both are taking part for the Run With the Rhinos campaign, a charity which works to support adults and children throughout the Leeds community.

Former teammates Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield share a smile. PIC: Getty

It is also supporting Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with MND in 2019, with a donation being made to his fund following the event.

The 15th anniversary is being marked with a brand new Leeds 10K route through the city, the first since 2015.

It starts outside the steps of the Parkinson Building before taking runners out of the city centre, along Moorland Road, Hyde Park Road, Hyde Park Corner, Headingley Lane, Otley Road, Shaw Lane, Grove Lane, Meanwood Road, Lovell Park Road and back into the city centre for the big finish on The Headrow.

