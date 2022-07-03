17 of the best photos from the first ever Leeds 10K

Around 8,000 took part in the charity road race on that Sunday in June 2007 raising more than £500,000 for charities and good causes. The event was part of the lasting legacy of the late inspirational Jane Tomlinson CBE, who founded the charity road race shortly before her untimely death. Despite having to retire from competitions at the end of 2006, Jane channelled her remaining energies into creating the Leeds 10k Run For All. Enjoy these photos captured on camera by our photographer from a day to remember. Can you spot yourself or someone you know? READ MORE: 17 photo memories of Leeds city centre in 2007 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook