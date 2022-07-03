Hundreds of runners make their way along The Headrow.
Hundreds of runners make their way along The Headrow.

17 of the best photos from the first ever Leeds 10K

These photos rewind to the day thousands of runners put their best foot forward for the first time at the Leeds 10K.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 4:45 am

Around 8,000 took part in the charity road race on that Sunday in June 2007 raising more than £500,000 for charities and good causes. The event was part of the lasting legacy of the late inspirational Jane Tomlinson CBE, who founded the charity road race shortly before her untimely death. Despite having to retire from competitions at the end of 2006, Jane channelled her remaining energies into creating the Leeds 10k Run For All. Enjoy these photos captured on camera by our photographer from a day to remember. Can you spot yourself or someone you know? READ MORE: 17 photo memories of Leeds city centre in 2007 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds 10K in 2007

Jane Tomlinson claps as the runners pass her by at the start of the fun run.

Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales

2. Leeds 10K in 2007

Runners on Lovell Park Road.

Photo: Jim Moran

Photo Sales

3. Leeds 10K in 2007

All smiles for the camera from these two runners.

Photo: Jim Moran

Photo Sales

4. Leeds 10K in 2007

A runner dressed as the Incredible Hulk puts his best foot forward.

Photo: Jim Moran

Photo Sales
Leeds
Next Page
Page 1 of 6