Leeds Rhinos hero and MND fundraiser Kevin Sinfield has revealed the route of the first day of his latest challenge to raise money for the condition that claimed the life of his best friend and team mate Rob Burrow.

Kevin Sinfield has raised over £10 million with his five previous challenges for those impacted by Motor Neurone Disease, inspired by his friend Rob.

Kevin is set to run seven ultra marathons in seven days across seven cities or regions.

Each day will be broken down into 7km blocks that he must complete inside the hour, before setting off on the next leg on the hour.

This year, Kevin and the team will visit new locations that could be overlooked by major events so the MND community in each know they are not forgotten. The name for this year’s challenge is 7 in 7: Together.

The challenge will start on Monday , December 1, as the team arrive in East Anglia, running from Bury St Edmunds to Ipswich in tribute to former Ipswich Town striker Marcus Stewart, who is living with MND.

The public are asked to come out and support the challenge as it visits towns and villages but the public are not allowed to join the run for everyone’s safety and protection.

Kevin Sinfield said: “I can’t wait to get started in Bury St Edmunds on December 1.

“I know the rugby club have already made lots of plans to make sure it is our biggest ever send off and that will really kick start this years event.

“We chose to finish at Ipswich Town in tribute to our good friend Marcus Stewart.

“I know how highly Marcus is thought of at Ipswich and it will be brilliant to see Marcus and his wife Lou at the finish line.

“There are also members of the MND community in East Anglia who will be coming to meet us along the way and that is very much the theme for 2025 as we all come together to support each other."

The news comes after it was revealed the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon will return to the city next year on May 10.